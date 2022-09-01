WATCH: Trio of Alabama football players compete in chicken wing eating challenge

As if competing on the football field isn’t enough for Alabama football stars Traeshon Holden and Tyler Harrell, the two took to a chicken wing eating contest along with Emmanuel Henderson to add something a little different to the competition.

Thanks to Whistle Sports’ “Days Off” series on YouTube, Crimson Tide fans have an inside look at what the current stars of their football program do in their spare time. The video also shows a little more of the off-the-field personalities of Holden and Harrell.

Holden and Henderson tied for second place eating a total of 15 chicken wings in five minutes while Harrell took the victory gobbling down 18.

Check out the full video below!

