Watch: Tricky New York Jets score TD against Cleveland Browns

The New York Jets better be careful or they can have a winning streak.

Adam Gase reached into the playbook against the Cleveland Browns, who have been known to resort to trickeration on occasion.

Check out the fancy work with the football as Sam Darnold gives the ball to Ty Johnson, who flips it to Jamison Crowder finds a wide-open Braxton Berrios for a 43-yard touchdown.

Slot receiver passes to slot receiver for the TD. 📺 #CLEvsNYJ on CBS pic.twitter.com/xcSK66FrVn — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 27, 2020

The Jets added another score but missed the PAT. Still, Gang Green led, 13-3, against a depleted Browns team due to COVID-19 issues.