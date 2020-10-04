Watch: Trickery leads to the Cleveland Browns first touchdown

It is Halloween season after all. Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski perhaps had that in mind when he dialed up some trickery, leading to the Cleveland Browns’ first touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys:





This play is perfect design for Stefanski and the Browns. The Cowboys’ defense has struggled against outside zone running plays, and Cleveland shows that on their first offensive play from scrimmage. Baker Mayfield pitches to the running back as the offensive line shows zone blocking. However, the back flips the ball to Jarvis Landry, a left-handed passer. Landry is working to his left, takes the pitch, and drops in a perfect throw to Odell Beckham Jr. for the score.