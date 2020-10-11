Watch: Trickeration from Dallas Cowboys as Dak Prescott catches TD pass

Hard to imagine why you have to go into your bag of trick plays against the woeful New York Giants but that is what the Dallas Cowboys did Sunday.

The Cowboys trailed late in the first half when Dak Prescott handed off to Ezekiel Elliott who gave the ball to Cedrick Wilson.

Wilson looked and saw Prescott wide-open and threw the pass to the quarterback for an 11-yard score that gave the lead at the break.

