WATCH: Treylon Burks’ shows he’s in shape with sick catch at Titans camp

Treylon Burks had come under fire in recent weeks in some circles of the Tennessee Titans fan base.

Unfairly, of course.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman had surmised that Burks, perhaps, may have arrived to the Titans a touch out of shape, which, combined with his asthma (a remark made by Titans wide receivers coach Rob Moore), have limited the rookie’s time on the field during camp.

But Wednesday, the former Razorbacks wideout showed why he was a first-round pick.

The catch was the kind of which Arkansas fans were awfully familiar the last three seasons. His one-handed, feet-down touchdown grab against Ole Miss in 2020 is still talked about.

It hasn’t stopped some in Tennessee circles from dragging the Warren, Arkansas, native.

At least former Titans and Florida Gators tight end Ben Troupe had his back. Troupe said he was in far worse shape upon arriving to the NFL than Burks was and that there’s a difference in professional shape and football shape.

Burks had 66 catches for 1,106 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Razorbacks last year.