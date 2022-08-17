Watch: Treylon Burks makes sick one-handed catch in practice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tennessee Titans
    Tennessee Titans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Treylon Burks
    Treylon Burks
    American football wide receiver
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mike Vrabel
    Mike Vrabel
    Football head coach

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks had himself a pretty good day during the team’s first joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday.

But the day didn’t come without some bad news, as Burks left the session early due to an unspecified injury. It isn’t clear what injury he’s dealing with or how serious it is, as head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t provide an update.

Shocker…

Prior to exiting, Burks did make a pair of nice plays, including a touchdown catch on a long pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and a sick one-handed grab down the sideline on another pass.

Check out the one-handed catch below.

Hopefully Burks’ injury isn’t serious, but even if it’s minor we expect he’ll sit out a practice or two just in case. Tennessee will return to the practice field on Thursday for its second and final joint practice with the Bucs ahead of their preseason Week 2 contest on Saturday.

Related

Watch: Kevin Byard the latest victim of Ben Jones' baby powder prank

Report: Tennessee Titans releasing TE Briley Moore

Robert Woods tabbed as Titans' X-Factor for 2022

List

Biggest takeaways from Titans' first joint practice with Buccaneers

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire

Recommended Stories