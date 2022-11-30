Watch: Treylon Burks on comparisons to A.J. Brown: We have our differences

Treylon Burks was expected to be a key figure for any team as a first-round pick, but the expectations drastically changed after the Titans chose him over A.J. Brown.

Rather than pay Brown upwards of $20 million per season, Tennessee traded the talented receiver to Philadelphia for the Nos. 18 and 101 overall picks.

The Titans then used the No. 18 pick on Burks, an All-American wide receiver out of Arkansas. With Tennessee heading to Philadelphia for a Week 13 matchup, Burks talked to ESPN’s Turron Davenport about the constant comparisons between the two players.

#Titans Treylon Burks on comparisons to A.J. Brown: He's A. J., I'm Treylon. We're two different people. We have our differences. pic.twitter.com/NEPwzGxesf — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 30, 2022

After a slow start to his rookie season, Burks has shown improvement and has 24 catches for 334 yards thus far.

Brown has been outstanding for Philadelphia from day one and has logged 53 catches for 831 yards and seven touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire