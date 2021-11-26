WATCH: Treylon Burks becomes just fourth 1,000-yard receiver in Arkansas history

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks’ 43-yard catch to set up the Razorbacks’ first touchdown of the game against Missouri in the second quarter Friday was one for the record books.

Burks got behind the Tigers’ defense and KJ Jefferson found him before the wideout’s momentum sent him stumbling at the Missouri 7. Rocket Sanders would go in for the score from one yard three plays later with 5:53 left in the first half, providing the Razorbacks with a 10-3 lead.

KJ Jefferson to Treylon Burks for 43 yards! Set up a 1 yard TD for #Arkansas pic.twitter.com/fh4y7XbzaR — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 26, 2021

The catch put Burks in elite company and over 1,000 yards receiving for the season. Only three other Arkansas players have reached that mark in school history. With 1,042 yards so far this season, Burks trails only Cobi Hamilton 2012 (1,335 yards) and Jarius Wright in 2011 (1,117 yards) for the single-season record.

For his career, Burks has 2,337 yards receiving. That mark places him sixth all-time at Arkansas. The junior should have at least one more game to move farther up the list as the Razorbacks are bowl eligible regardless of the outcome Friday.