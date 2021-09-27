Watch: Trey Sermon scores 1st NFL TD
TREY AREAAA! @treyera dives in the end zone for his first NFL TD 🙌
What a first few weeks for rookie running back Trey Sermon. He was inactive in Week 1, suffered a concussion on his first carry in Week 2, and scored his first-career touchdown in Week 3.
His one-yard touchdown run cut the Packers’ lead to 24-21.