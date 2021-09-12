WATCH: Trey Lance throw 1st TD pass

Kyle Madson
Trey Lance got two snaps on the 49ers’ first drive. His first one was a run play for a yard. His second one came on first-and-goal from the 5, and this time he faked the handoff and fired a strike to wide receiver Trent Sherfield for a touchdown.

The TD put the 49ers ahead 7-0, and marked the first touchdown pass of Lance’s career.

