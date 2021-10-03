WATCH: Trey Lance hits wide open Deebo Samuel for TD

Kyle Madson
Trey Lance’s second career touchdown pass might be the easiest one he ever gets. A Seahawks breakdown in coverage left nobody near Deebo Samuel. Lance stood in and found his receiver wide open.

The throw was a touch short, but the margin of error was wide given how open he was. Samuel ran it in for a 76-yard touchdown to make it a 21-13 game.

