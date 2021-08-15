WATCH: Trey Lance hits Trent Sherfield for 80-yard touchdown

Kyle Madson
Trey Lance’s first series went three-and-out. His second series lasted one play. He went play action, booted left, set his feet, and unleashed a dime to wide receiver Trent Sherfield for an 80-yard touchdown.

This is what the 49ers wanted to see when they took him No. 3 overall.

