WATCH: Trey Lance hits Deebo Samuel for 45-yard touchdown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Madson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 49ers offense found its stride a little bit in the second half. With a 10-7 lead following a Texans missed field goal, Trey Lance rolled right on a first down and fired one up to Deebo Samuel who got open deep. Samuel made the catch, slipped one tackle, and found pay dirt for a 45-yard touchdown to put the 49ers ahead 17-7. The TD pass was Lance’s second of the game.

Recommended Stories