WATCH: Trey Lance highlights 49ers TD drive with 2 big throws

The 49ers finally got in the end zone on their final drive of the first half in Sunday night’s preseason showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance played all but the first series and struggled out of the gate. He bounced back with a big touchdown drive late.

In his first three series Lance was 1-5 for 9 yards with an interception. He struggled with touch, accuracy and decision-making and looked the part of an inexperienced signal caller still finding his NFL legs. Apparently he found the aforementioned lower limbs between his third and fourth series because his final drive of the half was tremendous.

With 57 seconds left he took over at his own 25-yard line. Two throws on the scoring drive stood out.

First was this dime to WR Trent Sherfield:

That’s the second time those two have connected on long completions. Sherfield also had an 80-yard touchdown catch in the preseason opener. That toss displayed some really nice touch and accuracy from Lance.

His second highlight throw was a dart to WR Mohamed Sanu for a 5-yard touchdown.

Lance had missed on a couple of those throws where he had to rip it into tight windows. If he can consistently get that accuracy in the middle of the field it’s going to be very hard to stop the 49ers’ offense.

The other big takeaway is how Lance settled in on that last series after some early hiccups. Now it’s about finding these plays more consistently.