WATCH: Trey Lance finds Charlie Woerner for 34-yard completion
Trey Lance’s fourth series started at the 49ers’ 1-yard line. He needed one play to give his team some breathing room. Instead of stuffing a run into the line, head coach Kyle Shanahan dialed up a play action look that left tight end Charlie Woerner wide open across the middle. Lance stepped up and threw a strike for a huge gain.