WATCH: Trey Lance deep throws to WR Danny Gray might be a thing

A Trey Lance deep shot to Danny Gray was the first play that came to many minds when the 49ers scooped up the speedy wide receiver in the third round of this year’s draft. That logical connection between big-armed quarterback and speedy wide receiver might be a key cog in the 49ers’ offensive attack right away.

It was prevalent in the 49ers’ preseason win over the Packers when Lance hit Gray for a 76-yard TD to cap the offense’s second series, and it showed up again Wednesday in the team’s joint practice vs. the Vikings.

Gray in seven-on-seven sped past veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson to gain a ton of separation. Lance underthrew the pass a little bit forcing Gray to downshift, but it didn’t matter. The receiver still hauled it in and waltzed into the end zone.

A touchdown in seven-on-seven practice is a far cry from a touchdown in a regular-season game, but it’s clear the connection between Lance and his fastest teammate on go-routes is developing heading into the second preseason game.

How much Gray plays in his rookie year will depend on a slew of factors, but this play is at the very least a threat that teams will have to game plan for when the rookie receiver is on the field.

Even the threat of the deep shot could be an advantage for San Francisco that they haven’t had over the last few years. Seeing it come to the fore even in preseason and practice scenarios means it could be a factor often once the games count.

