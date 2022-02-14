Breaking News:

Rams get late Cooper Kupp TD to beat Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI

WATCH: Trey Hopkins and Aaron Donald get into scuffle during Super Bowl

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Borba
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Trey Hopkins
    Trey Hopkins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Donald
    Aaron Donald
    American football player

In the biggest football game of the year, and likely the biggest sporting event of the year, a former Longhorn has become one of the most talked about aspects of the game.

He doesn’t play a skill position, and certainly isn’t a quarterback, but Cincinnati Bengals center Trey Hopkins is still a popular subject on Twitter. The reason being because of the extracurricular activities he got himself into with one of football’s most feared players in Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Early in the third quarter of Super Bowl 56, Bengals quarterback Joe (Shiesty) Burrow was left with no options and seemed to be running out of bounds to avoid getting hit. The only issue being the fact that Donald gave him quite the assist as he launched Burrow out of bounds.

This led to Hopkins pushing and causing somewhat of a skirmish between the whole Bengals offensive line and Donald.

As it currently stands, Hopkins and the Bengals have gotten off to a hot start and are looking to close out a victory over the Rams.

Recommended Stories