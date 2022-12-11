Watch: Trevor Lawrence waves goodbye to Titans fans in win

Adam Stites
Trevor Lawrence is a pretty calm and collected 23-year-old quarterback, who doesn’t seem to get too emotional during games. But the Jacksonville Jaguars’ second-year passer was ready to dish out a little trash talk to the Tennessee Titans and their fans late in a 36-22 win.

After throwing three touchdowns and running in one to lead the Jaguars to a big victory against their divisional rival, Lawrence was shown on the CBS broadcast waving goodbye to Titans fans filing out of Nissan Stadium after a Tennessee turnover on downs.

Then when the Jaguars kneeled out the clock there was a bit of pushing and shoving between the two teams, and Lawrence could be seen pointing to the scoreboard.

It was a nearly perfect game for Lawrence, who threw for a career-high 368 yards against the Titans. After the Jaguars fell in a 14-7 hole early, the team scored 29 straight to bury Tennessee behind a 22-point deficit.

Don’t expect Lawrence to make a habit out of talking smack, but also don’t the mistake of thinking that his still demeanor means he doesn’t play with fire. The Jaguars have a star quarterback on their hands and he’s not afraid to talk a little talk.

