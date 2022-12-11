Watch: Trevor Lawrence waves goodbye to Titans fans in win

Trevor Lawrence is a pretty calm and collected 23-year-old quarterback, who doesn’t seem to get too emotional during games. But the Jacksonville Jaguars’ second-year passer was ready to dish out a little trash talk to the Tennessee Titans and their fans late in a 36-22 win.

After throwing three touchdowns and running in one to lead the Jaguars to a big victory against their divisional rival, Lawrence was shown on the CBS broadcast waving goodbye to Titans fans filing out of Nissan Stadium after a Tennessee turnover on downs.

Then when the Jaguars kneeled out the clock there was a bit of pushing and shoving between the two teams, and Lawrence could be seen pointing to the scoreboard.

Trevor Lawrence tells the Titans' defense to look at the scoreboard after the kneel down, lol pic.twitter.com/y11UpWTdNl — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) December 11, 2022

It was a nearly perfect game for Lawrence, who threw for a career-high 368 yards against the Titans. After the Jaguars fell in a 14-7 hole early, the team scored 29 straight to bury Tennessee behind a 22-point deficit.

Don’t expect Lawrence to make a habit out of talking smack, but also don’t the mistake of thinking that his still demeanor means he doesn’t play with fire. The Jaguars have a star quarterback on their hands and he’s not afraid to talk a little talk.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire