Watch: Trevor Lawrence takes Jags practice field for the first time

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off their rookie mini-camp Saturday and their whole draft class is present. That includes first overall pick Trevor Lawrence, who is currently rehabbing from shoulder surgery but will be limited.

If it hasn’t hit fans that the Clemson star is a Jaguar by now, the video above certainly should do the trick.

It’s unknown exactly what Lawrence will do with the Jags, but Ian Rapoport has reported that he’s on track to be fully ready by the time training camp starts. Lawrence is almost exactly three months removed from surgery on his non-throwing labrum. He decided to have the issue addressed after declaring for the draft and had Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe in Los Angeles to do the surgery on Feb. 16.

Lawrence was seen throwing last month before the draft, which is an encouraging sign for the rookie. He’ll likely be throwing full-time in the coming months with his recovery process going well, but for now it appears the Jags just want him to take in some NFL level coaching to get him comfortable.