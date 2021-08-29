Watch: Trevor Lawrence scores first preseason touchdown in opening drive vs. Dallas

Despite being without three starters on the offensive line, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had no issues moving the ball down the field in the team’s opening offensive drive against the Dallas Cowboys. In fact, he was perfect and went 3-of-3 for 62 yards and a touchdown.

The drive was highlighted by a beautiful 38-yard over-the-shoulder completion to Phillip Dorsett that put the Jags at the Cowboys’ 24 yard line. Then, three plays later, he linked up with Pharoh Cooper for an 18-yard touchdown after the veteran ran a double-move up the sideline.

The Jags went up 7-0 as a result and the score remains that way as the second quarter has started. Lawrence started the quarter 8-of-9, which is exactly the type of momentum fans wanted to see him garner before the regular season.