Watch: Trevor Lawrence loses bet with former UGA WR, forced to wear Georgia gear

Former Georgia wide receiver and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence apparently had a friendly wager going for Saturday night’s matchup between the Bulldogs and the Tigers.

After Georgia’s dominant defensive showing, which helped UGA to a 10-3 victory, the Jacksonville Jaguars teammates shared a laugh as Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, showed up to the Jags locker room wearing Georgia gear.

Godwin, who played wide receiver for the Dawgs from 2015-18, recorded the interaction and shared it to social media on Monday.

Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence made a bet with former Georgia receiver Terry Godwin on the game this weekend. He had to show up in Georgia gear after Clemson lost 😂 (via @TerryGodwin_4) pic.twitter.com/fqvbvpqWv7 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 6, 2021

Godwin had a solid career at UGA, reeling in 134 catches for 1800 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He’ll always be remembered mostly for his epic one-hander against Notre Dame in 2017.