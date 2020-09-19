WATCH: Trevor Lawrence launches perfect TD strike

Trevor Lawrence launched this from the logo 😳 pic.twitter.com/27xANCW1un — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 19, 2020





Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is already showing off the skills that will likely make him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Going up against The Citadel on Saturday, Lawrence launched a beautiful deep ball that hit wide receiver Amari Rodgers in stride near the back of the end zone for a 44-yard touchdown.

Sure, it’s against The Citadel, but Lawrence’s deep-ball accuracy is one of many things NFL scouts are enamored with as they evaluate his skill set for the next level.