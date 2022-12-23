Watch: Trevor Lawrence, James Robinson reunite during warmups

Things haven’t gone well for James Robinson since the Jacksonville Jaguars traded the running back to the New York Jets in October.

Robinson has played in only four games with the Jets and has been a healthy scratch multiple times, including the Thursday Night Football game against the Jaguars. So there’s surely some bittersweet feelings for Robinson ahead of the Jets’ contest against his former team.

Hours ahead of kickoff, Robinson was spotted by 1010XL’s Mia O”Brien catching up with his former partner in the Jaguars backfield, Trevor Lawrence.

Shortly after he was traded to New York, Robinson penned a heartfelt thank you letter to Jaguars fans and the organization for his time with the franchise.

Near the end of his letter, Robinson wrote “good luck the rest of this season (except on December 22).” Instead he’ll be watching from the sideline as he’s tumbled down the Jets’ depth chart.

Robinson has just 85 yards in four appearances with the Jets and is due to become a free agent in the upcoming offseason.

