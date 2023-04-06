Watch: Trevor Lawrence’s first throwing session with Calvin Ridley

The 2023 NFL season is still five months away, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are wasting no time getting the preparation started.

A day after Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence revealed that he’d already had a throwing session with his new wide receiver, Calvin Ridley, video of that workout was released Wednesday night.

The video, via NFL photographer Aaron Berkshire, also features Jaguars tight ends Evan Engram and Luke Farrell, as well as receivers Jamal Agnew, Tim Jones, and Kevin Austin Jr.

It also appears as though newly signed backup quarterback Nathan Rourke got in a few throws.

At the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reported that Jaguars coach Doug Pederson anticipated Lawrence linking up with Ridley on his own time in the offseason. Evidently, it didn’t take long for the 23-year-old quarterback to round up several of his playmakers.

The Jaguars’ offseason program officially begins on April 17 with organized team activities (OTAs) starting on May 22.

More Jaguars!

Trevor Lawrence says Evan Engram could have even bigger year in 2023 Trevor Lawrence 'super excited' after first throws to Calvin Ridley Watch: Trevor Lawrence throws first pitch for Jumbo Shrimp

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire