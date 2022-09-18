Watch: Trevor Lawrence caps perfect drive with TD to Christian Kirk

The Jacksonville Jaguars couldn’t have designed a more perfect start to a Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

After Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Matt Ryan on the Colts’ opening possession, Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars offense down the field with an incompletion-free drive.

Lawrence finished the drive a perfect seven-for-seven passing for 55 yards, including a fourth down conversion to Zay Jones and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk.

.@Trevorlawrencee starts 7/7 and our 9-minute drive ends with a beautiful pitch and catch to @ckirk! #INDvsJAX on CBS pic.twitter.com/QL073FkeDN — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 18, 2022

The only difficulties the Jaguars faced against the Colts defense on the drive came in the running game, as James Robinson and Travis Etienne combined for only 13 yards on eight attempts. There was also a taunting penalty called on Marvin Jones that wiped out an unnecessary roughness penalty on the Colts.

But with Lawrence cooking the Indianapolis secondary, those things didn’t matter.

Altogether, it was a 15-play, 68-yard touchdown drive against the Gus Bradley-led Colts defense.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire