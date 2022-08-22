WATCH: Trevor Lawrence’s best plays vs. Steelers

Up against a perennial AFC contender, the Jacksonville Jaguars fell just shy of their first win in their third preseason matchup in 2022. The game was hotly contested in all four quarters, and they had the chance to pull out a win with a long field goal as time expired, but in the end, all their best efforts were in vain.

It is a story all too familiar for Jaguars fans who have seen their team do nothing but lose over the past few seasons. The only upside to losing as many games as Jacksonville has is the draft positioning that comes with being among the league’s worst teams.

What they have to show for their trouble since 2020 are two first-overall picks who have the potential to be era-defining stars in the NFL; second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and rookie linebacker Travon Walker. Time will tell if they’ll become stars worthy of their draft slot, but the potential is certainly there.

Lawrence’s efforts on Saturday against Pittsburgh were memorialized in a video by the Jaguars’ official youtube page after the game, which you can see here:

Though the highlight reel may numb the pain of yet another loss for Jaguars fans, the fact that Lawrence couldn’t manage to get any points on the board in the first half will sting until the next time he balls out. Just one preseason game remains for him to get the offense on a more competitive track before the regular season begins and the matchups become considerably more difficult.

He’ll definitely need to improve on what he showed against the Steelers, and if he doesn’t, Jacksonville could be in major trouble in 2022.

