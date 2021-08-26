WATCH: Trevor Lawrence’s best plays from Week 2 of NFL preseason
.@Trevorlawrencee's best plays from #NFLPreseason Week 2! 🔥🐆 pic.twitter.com/WGEbvfeSnM
— NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2021
The Jacksonville Jaguars made it official Wednesday, naming No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence their starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.
Lawrence has already shown flashes of brilliance throughout the first two weeks of the preseason, proving he has the talent to be the franchise quarterback the team has long needed.
Watch the video above to see Lawrence’s best plays from Monday night’s preseason gam against the New Orleans Saints.