WATCH: Trevor Keegan, the top 2019 football recruit in Illinois, to announces his college decision originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

It can't be easy being a low-key 6-foot-6, 310 pound senior in high school. But Crystal Lake South's four star-ranked offensive tackle Trevor Keegan, the state's top recruit for the Class of 2019, has (for the most part) remained as ‘under the recruiting radar' as possible.

Keegan has been very quiet. He hasn't revealed much when it comes to specific college leanings throughout his recruiting process. But that's all about to change, as he makes his college announcement Friday night at 6:30 in South's auditorium.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The calm before the announcement storm, so to speak, makes it all the more intriguing. It's an event you can see live on @NBCSPreps via Periscope at 6:30 p.m.

Keegan, who last week narrowed down his final top destination list to Michigan, Penn State and Georgia, is at the end of a rigorous decision process. He racked up 35 total scholarship offers from most -if not all- of the major players from every Power Five conference across the country.

So which school will Keegan select on Friday night?

According to Rivals.com Midwest Football Recruiting Expert Josh Helmholdt, "Trevor has been very quiet and really hasn't said much at all up to this point. Most roads for me on his decision leads to Michigan, yet if he decided on either Penn State or Georgia I would not be shocked."

Expect Keegan to make Friday's verbal commitment official this coming Wednesday, Dec. 19, when the football Early National Letter of Intent Signing Period begins.

Story continues

Keegan, along with the rest of the Class of 2019, will be just the second football class allowed to sign an early Letter of Intent. Last December, the Class of 2018 took full advantage of the first early signing window as nearly 75 percent of all BCS scholarship players signed during the early period.

The Class of 2019 is projected to equal or even surpass last year's 75 percent early signing rate.