WATCH: Trevon Diggs records 11th interception; ties Cowboys single-season record set back in 1981

Trevon Diggs has been one hell of a ballhawk this season. The former Crimson Tide DB just snagged his eleventh interception on the season off of a Taylor Heinicke deep-ball during Sunday Night Football against the Washington Football Team. Nobody in Dallas Cowboys history has matched that number since 1981, when the single-season interception record was broken by Everson Walls.

To say that nobody saw this coming a few weeks ago would be incorrect. Alabama fans knew the caliber of athlete Dallas was acquiring in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. But, what we may not have known is how quickly Diggs would accomplish this feat – he is just in his sophomore season in the league.

With two games still to go in this 2021 NFL season, Diggs needs just one more pick to take hold of that single-season interception record held by Walls. Can he do it? Alabama faithful will likely give you a resounding “yes”.

That’s 11 interceptions this year for former Alabama CB Trevon Diggs. pic.twitter.com/uRa9PxTQ6u — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) December 27, 2021

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.