WATCH: Trevon Diggs picks off Jalen Hurts for an easy pick-six

Tons of Alabama alumni are participating in tonight’s Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Among those are Jalen Hurts, starting at quarterback for the Eagles, and Trevon Diggs, cornerback for the Cowboys.

Diggs and Hurts got to know each other very well in their time at Alabama, learning one another’s tendencies for three full seasons from 2016 until Hurts transferred to Oklahoma after the 2018 campaign.

In the matchup Monday night, Diggs got the better of Hurts, and picked him off on a 2nd & 10 throw that was intended for another Alabama alum, Heisman trophy winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who lost his footing on the play.

He took the pick to the house to increase the Cowboys lead by a score of 27-7.

Trevon Diggs with the pick six 🔥



Cowboys are rolling down in Dallas 🤠 #DallasCowboys #MNF pic.twitter.com/0EWk2301B2 — SpreadOption (@spreadoption_) September 28, 2021

