Advertisement

Watch TreVeyon Henderson race 75 yards for the touchdown: social media reacts

Mark Russell
·2 min read

Since coming back from injury a few weeks ago, TreVeyon Henderson has given the Ohio State offense some kind of spark. Henderson continued bringing explosive energy today with his second touchdown as he raced 75 yards for the score early in the third quarter.

On the opening play to begin the second half, Henderson saw his hole close up and quickly bounced it outside where he found a seam and was off to the races. One of the fastest players in all of college football, Minnesota would not come close to catching Henderson as he separated from the defense while recording his career-long run.

As you might expect, social media had some things to say after witnessing the long run. Let’s check in with some of the best reactions.

Batter Up!

We tend to agree...

Peaking at the right time

The complete package

Minnesota will be glad when he's gone

And he basically walked the final 10 yards

Oh what could've been

Love a 'Back to the Future' reference

Good night... my work here is done

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire