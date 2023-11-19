Watch TreVeyon Henderson race 75 yards for the touchdown: social media reacts

Since coming back from injury a few weeks ago, TreVeyon Henderson has given the Ohio State offense some kind of spark. Henderson continued bringing explosive energy today with his second touchdown as he raced 75 yards for the score early in the third quarter.

On the opening play to begin the second half, Henderson saw his hole close up and quickly bounced it outside where he found a seam and was off to the races. One of the fastest players in all of college football, Minnesota would not come close to catching Henderson as he separated from the defense while recording his career-long run.

As you might expect, social media had some things to say after witnessing the long run. Let’s check in with some of the best reactions.

Batter Up!

TreVeyon Henderson is a home-run hitter. pic.twitter.com/CSLpSmMmNy — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 18, 2023

We tend to agree...

Again…TreVeyon Henderson is the BEST Running Back in the country. — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) November 18, 2023

Peaking at the right time

TreVeyon Henderson keeps getting better. pic.twitter.com/ukuGkxWHow — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) November 18, 2023

The complete package

TreVeyon Henderson aka RB1 for 75 yards. He has the speed, power, contact, balance, and footwork to create for himself. pic.twitter.com/c1ITPS2fUe — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) November 18, 2023

Minnesota will be glad when he's gone

TreVeyon Henderson has played Minnesota twice in his Ohio State career and has scored 70+ yard touchdowns in both games. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 18, 2023

And he basically walked the final 10 yards

Twelve Seconds! That’s how long it took junior running back TreVeyon Henderson to find the end zone ‼️ Score: 19-0

Q3: 14:48 pic.twitter.com/fdeWPeH9dv — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) November 18, 2023

Oh what could've been

If TreVeyon Henderson was healthy all season, he very well could have been in the Heisman conversation — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) November 18, 2023

Love a 'Back to the Future' reference

Great googly moogly — TreVeyon Henderson. — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) November 18, 2023

Good night... my work here is done

TreVeyon Henderson does not need to set foot on this field for the rest of the game. — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmesTV) November 18, 2023

