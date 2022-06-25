WATCH: TreVeyon Henderson provides ultimate feast for his offensive linemen

The best running backs in the game of football know that they can’t do it on their own. Even at a place like Ohio State, the most talented ball-carriers rely on the big uglies to lean on the defense and open up holes to gash the defense with big plays.

It’s clear by what we saw shared on Twitter that OSU running back TreVeyon Henderson gets it. He knows that he’s nothing without the guys up front changing the line of scrimmage. Because of that, Henderson apparently treated those buffet eaters to a mighty fine meal by the looks of it.

In case you didn’t get a chance to catch a spread that anyone would be salivating over, do yourself a favor and take just a bit of time to watch Henderson providing a meal, laughter, and fun for the offensive line at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse.

There was also some swag handed out as well as appreciation.

Appreciate my O-Line for everything they do, It all starts with those guys! Your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed by us!

Big thanks to @JeffRubys #Paloma #Chargii #CanvasStation

Shoutout to my team @nilmanagement for helping me put this together! pic.twitter.com/Szg3Vdqn6c — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) June 24, 2022

I have to admit, I’ve never eaten at Jeff Ruby’s but after this video, it’s going in my fine dining rotation. And I don’t know about you, but getting a meal and parting gifts like that will make a guy block a little harder and stay engaged just a little longer.

