Watch: Trenton Cannon sets up Panthers’ TD with 98-yard kickoff return

The Carolina Panthers were in desperate need of a spark. The Bucs had scored 22 points in a row and the home team was down 32-17.

The kickoff went to Trenton Cannon and he took it two yards deep in the end zone, made some fancy moves, and the next thing you knew, Carolina was on the Tampa Bay 4.

Trenton Cannon gets the @Panthers inside the five with a 98-yard kick return!

The Panthers cut the gap to 32-23 with a nice run by Teddy Bridgewater. However, the two-point conversion failed and it remained a two-possession game.