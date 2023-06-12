Watch: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson once laid a big hit on a 240-pound TE in college

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson was voted the best defensive back in college football last year when he was named the Jim Thorpe Award winner. Yet, he still somehow lasted until the sixth round where the Rams finally picked him up.

Why? Mostly because of his size, standing just 5-foot-8 and 178 pounds. Hodges-Tomlinson plays bigger than his listed measurables, though.

Just look at this clip of him from TCU in 2020 when the Horned Frogs upset Oklahoma State. Hodges-Tomlinson plays the flat perfectly, getting enough depth to take away the throw over the top while also staying close enough to the tight end, Dayton Metcalf.

After the throw is made, Hodges-Tomlinson comes up and lays a big hit on Metcalf, who’s 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds.

Hodges-Tomlinson boldly went high on the much bigger tight end, but he was strong enough to keep the ball carrier out of the end zone on a pivotal first-and-goal play. There was a penalty, so the play didn’t count, but you can bet the Rams saw this clip when watching film of the cornerback.

