Watch: Tre’Davious White shares message for Rams fans after signing contract

Tre’Davious White officially signed his one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, a deal that will pay him a base value of $8.5 million. After putting pen to paper, he shared a message for Rams fans.

He said in a video posted by the team that he can’t wait to get started, and he’s also excited to give back to the community – a sign that he’s the perfect type of player for the Rams’ culture.

“Excited to get to work, get to work for you fans, get out here in the community with the fans and put my best foot forward with my teammates and I’m excited to be here. Go Rams.”

Make way for Tre! 👋 pic.twitter.com/ue4RBx6a5d — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 9, 2024

White is a former All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler, so he’s been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL before. The Rams hope he can capture some of that stellar play next season, as does White after missing 24 games in the last two years combined.

