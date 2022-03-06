Watch: Travon Walker runs elite 40-yard dash

Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Travon Walker put on a show at the 2022 NFL combine. Walker is projected as one of the top picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

Walker finished the 40-yard dash with an incredible official time of 4.51 seconds. Walker is far from the only Georgia Bulldogs to dazzle at the NFL combine.

He additionally displayed a 35.5 inch vertical jump. Walker has been a late riser on NFL draft boards due to his tremendous physical traits. The 6-foot-5, 272-pound defensive end showed off his speed often when pursuing plays.

Here’s a look at Walker’s performance in the 40-yard dash:

It is impressive to see his national champion teammates congratulate him after the 40-yard dash. Georgia football’s bond lasts beyond just four years in Athens.

