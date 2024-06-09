Watch: Travis Kelce wins Home Run Derby at David Njoku’s charity game

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku held a star-studded charity softball game on Saturday. A ton of celebrities were in town, including former Browns players Kareem Hunt, Jacoby Brissett, Mack Wilson, and Josh Gordon.

During the home run derby before the game, Kareem Hunt squared off in the finals with his former teammate and Cleveland native Travis Kelce. In the final round, Kelce beat Hunt by a score of 11-10 to capture the home run derby crown.

The videos from the event showed a great time, and the packed house indicates that Njoku’s event raised plenty of money for charity. The event supported several charities in the Cleveland area. Njoku wanted to cast a wide net and help as many people as he could, and I would say that he accomplished that objective.

Next up for the team is a few last practices during the mandatory minicamp before they break for the summer.

Travis Kelce (@tkelce) beat Kareem Hunt in the HR Derby finale by a score of 11-10. Here's Kelce's full final round, including the walk-off winner. He almost sent some of these out of the damn ballpark 👀 pic.twitter.com/8g4x57g9dH — Mikey McNuggets (@MikeLucasTV) June 8, 2024

