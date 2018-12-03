Watch: Travis Kelce Hits Teammate With Stone Cold Stunner After Touchdown

Whether it’s Keenan Allen putting on a title belt or Golden Tate dropping the People’s Elbow, NFL players and WWE celebrations are a match made in heaven.

On Sunday, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce stepped into the ring and hit fullback Anthony Sherman with a Stone Cold Stunner after opening the scoring with a three-yard touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes.

It was an awesome celebration, made even better by adding commentary from Jim Ross.

Travis Kelce hits the stunner with commentary pic.twitter.com/vKNzP8s0XO — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) December 2, 2018

The move also earned Kelce props from huge wrestling fan 49ers tight end George Kittle, whose Twitter profile picture is a photo of him delivering a Stunner at an indie wrestling show in Iowa.

In all honesty, Kittle’s Stunner is far superior to Kelce’s, but maybe they can settle this thing in the ring.