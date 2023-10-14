WATCH: Travis Hunter outmaneuvers multiple Stanford defenders for first TD at Colorado
How about that for a start?
Fueled in part by the return of two-way star Travis Hunter, Colorado came out firing on all cylinders against Stanford on Friday night. The Buffs produced a stop on Stanford’s first offensive drive, with the help of Hunter at cornerback, and then proceeded to glide 77 yards on offense to take an early 7-0 lead.
Following another Stanford punt, the Buffs’ offense picked up right where it left off. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. connected for a pair of big gains and Hunter capped off the drive with a ridiculous 24-yard touchdown, his first as a Buff.
Check out Hunter’s touchdown below, plus some social media reactions:
Travis. Hunter. 😱 pic.twitter.com/93slAQcqPP
— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) October 14, 2023
Travis Hunter is the best player in college football period.
— Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) October 14, 2023
HE’S BAAACK 👀
— CU Recruiting (@CU_Recruiting) October 14, 2023
.@TravisHunterJr takes it to the endzone 😤 pic.twitter.com/8K2KaWaVJ2
— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) October 14, 2023
🗣🗣 WELCOME BACK TRAVIS HUNTER
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 14, 2023
Travis Hunter is so absurd
— Jake Shapiro, but spooky 👻 (@Shapalicious) October 14, 2023
Travis is so good…
Greta to have you back @TravisHunterJr
— Folsom Frenzy Podcast (@FolsomFrenzyPod) October 14, 2023
TRAVIS HUNTER OH MY GOODNESS!!!!!
TOUCHDOWN BUFFS#SkoBuffs
— Sko Buffs Sports (@SBS_CU) October 14, 2023
Coach Prime showing Hunter some love after his TD 👏@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/gRJCRkRUaM
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023
TRAVIS HUNTER COMES BACK WITH A TOUCHDOWN!!! #SkoBuffs
#WeComing
🦬: 14
🌲: 0 pic.twitter.com/j29FtG5mAl
— Sidelines – Colorado 🦬 (@SSN_Colorado) October 14, 2023
Travis Hunter is different!
— Jason Phillips (@MADEMan39) October 14, 2023
Colorado mightve won against USC and put up a fight vs Oregon with Travis Hunter https://t.co/795F1aVrXu
— dwest (@dwest___) October 14, 2023