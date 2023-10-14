WATCH: Travis Hunter outmaneuvers multiple Stanford defenders for first TD at Colorado

How about that for a start?

Fueled in part by the return of two-way star Travis Hunter, Colorado came out firing on all cylinders against Stanford on Friday night. The Buffs produced a stop on Stanford’s first offensive drive, with the help of Hunter at cornerback, and then proceeded to glide 77 yards on offense to take an early 7-0 lead.

Following another Stanford punt, the Buffs’ offense picked up right where it left off. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. connected for a pair of big gains and Hunter capped off the drive with a ridiculous 24-yard touchdown, his first as a Buff.

Check out Hunter’s touchdown below, plus some social media reactions:

Travis Hunter is the best player in college football period. — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) October 14, 2023

HE’S BAAACK 👀 — CU Recruiting (@CU_Recruiting) October 14, 2023

🗣🗣 WELCOME BACK TRAVIS HUNTER — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 14, 2023

Travis Hunter is so absurd — Jake Shapiro, but spooky 👻 (@Shapalicious) October 14, 2023

Travis is so good… Greta to have you back @TravisHunterJr — Folsom Frenzy Podcast (@FolsomFrenzyPod) October 14, 2023

TRAVIS HUNTER OH MY GOODNESS!!!!! TOUCHDOWN BUFFS#SkoBuffs — Sko Buffs Sports (@SBS_CU) October 14, 2023

Coach Prime showing Hunter some love after his TD 👏@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/gRJCRkRUaM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

Travis Hunter is different! — Jason Phillips (@MADEMan39) October 14, 2023

Colorado mightve won against USC and put up a fight vs Oregon with Travis Hunter https://t.co/795F1aVrXu — dwest (@dwest___) October 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire