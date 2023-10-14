Advertisement

WATCH: Travis Hunter outmaneuvers multiple Stanford defenders for first TD at Colorado

Jack Carlough
·2 min read
5

How about that for a start?

Fueled in part by the return of two-way star Travis Hunter, Colorado came out firing on all cylinders against Stanford on Friday night. The Buffs produced a stop on Stanford’s first offensive drive, with the help of Hunter at cornerback, and then proceeded to glide 77 yards on offense to take an early 7-0 lead.

Following another Stanford punt, the Buffs’ offense picked up right where it left off. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. connected for a pair of big gains and Hunter capped off the drive with a ridiculous 24-yard touchdown, his first as a Buff.

Check out Hunter’s touchdown below, plus some social media reactions:

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire