WATCH: Travis Hunter makes ridiculous interception at practice

The Colorado Buffaloes season is set to begin on Sept. 2, and we’re all looking forward to seeing just how good this team is.

One of the biggest gets in the history of the program was Travis Hunter, the two-way star who followed Deion Sanders over from Jackson State.

Well, he has been making highlight-reel plays at wide receiver, including a spring game touchdown. Earlier this week, he showcased his talent on the other side of the ball with a must-see interception.

What his role looks like in 2023 remains to be seen as offensive coordinator Sean Lewis would love to utilize him on offense as much as possible. Last year at Jackson State, Hunter had 18 catches for 190 yards, four scores, an interception and a touchdown on defense.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Hunter will be a great duo, and Hunter will surely make a ton of plays on defense this season as well.

