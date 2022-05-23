Watch: Travis Etienne returns to the field alongside Trevor Lawrence

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne is back at full strength.

Coming off Lisranc surgery in September last year that forced him to miss his entire rookie season, Etienne appeared at the Jacksonville Jaguars OTAs on Monday after head coach Doug Pederson said Etienne was a full-go. At Jacksonville’s OTAs, Etienne was seen catching passes from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, rekindling the duo’s chemistry from their time at Clemson.

In four seasons with the Tigers, Etienne finished his collegiate career with 4,952 rushing yards and 70 rushing touchdowns, making him the ACC’s all-time leading rusher. Through the air, he also hauled in 1,155 receiving yards on 102 career receptions.

Although Etienne didn’t appear in an NFL regular season game last year, Lawrence started all 17 games, completing 59.6% of his passes for 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Here are some clips from Monday of Lawrence connecting with Etienne on passes.

