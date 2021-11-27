WATCH: Travis Dye scores on Ducks’ opening drive against Beavers

Fourth down, no problem! Travis Dye caps the opening drive of the game with a 20-yard score, his 13th rushing TD of the year. 📺 ESPN2

— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 27, 2021

The Oregon Ducks got off to a great start on Saturday against the Oregon State Beavers, completing a nine-play, 75-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown run on fourth down from running back Travis Dye.

The Ducks never need extra motivation to beat the Beavers, especially at home, but a win secures a Pac-12 North title and a rematch with the Utah Utes – who handily defeated Oregon last Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Dye was notably underutilized in that Utah game, so Oregon fans are no doubt thrilled to see him get off to such a strong start in this one.

Dye has been Oregon’s best offensive player after a season-ending injury to No. 1 running back CJ Verdell early in the season, rushing for 937 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns coming into this game.

He now has 13 on the year and is a near lock to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards on the season, which shatters his previous career high.

Oregon is up 14-0 in the middle of the first quarter.

