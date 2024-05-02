WATCH: Travis Clayton’s home in England erupts when Bills draft him

Travis Clayton came to the Buffalo Bills all the way from across the pond.

The former rugby player and boxer was taken by the Bills’ with the team’s seventh-round selection at the 2024 NFL draft. Clearly a raw prospect, Clayton hopes to turn into an offensive lineman.

Time will tell if Clayton can pull it off. But he certainly has believers. When he was drafted, his friends and family were having a party back in England to wait and see if that would happen.

It did and their group erupted watching the NFL draft on television.

Check out the scenes in the clip below:

The reaction from Travis' friends and family back home in Basingstoke, it means so much 🫶 pic.twitter.com/Jj7tAmWyLj — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire