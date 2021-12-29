WATCH: Transfer portal target WR Isaiah Neyor’s highlights while at Wyoming

Texas is looking to add a major receiving talent out of the transfer portal in Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor.

The Arlington, Texas, native is a redshirt freshman who had a phenomenal year at Wyoming, where he caught 44 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns. His performance has caught the attention of dozens of major programs, as he has accumulated offers from schools such as Ole Miss, USC, Tennessee, and as of Wednesday, Texas.

The 6-foot-3 playmaker offers a deep threat along with being someone who can go up and win 50-50 balls. Here are some of his best plays during this past season at Wyoming.

Neyor would be a fantastic addition to a Texas offense that badly needed someone other than Xavier Worthy to step up at the receiver position.

The receivers were a point of weakness for Texas’ offense, as they struggled with health and being consistent playmakers. The Longhorns may have an advantage over other schools due to the fact that he is a Texas native, but they will certainly need to stand out in order to get the big-bodied receiver in a Longhorns uniform.