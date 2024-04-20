Watch: Transfer Kris Mitchell scores his first touchdown in Notre Dame stadium

There was a big jump in stadium size for Notre Dame football transfer wide receiver Kris Mitchell.

Coming from FIU, where the capacity of the stadium was just 20,000, the adjustment to over 5-times that would clearly be different. It didn’t seem to faze the transfer, as he showed off his big-time playmaking ability with a touchdown in the Blue and Gold game.

Mitchell beat his defender, who slipped down the right side of the field, where Steve Angeli found him wide open for the long touchdown score. That’s the kind of explosiveness that many expect to see when he made the move to come to South Bend.

This Kris Mitchell touchdown with Mitchell Evans on commentary might be the best thing you see all day 😂🤩#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/vQhoygqX3V — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 20, 2024

