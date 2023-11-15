Watch the trailer for Sex Education star's Christmas movie sequel

The Storyline Collective / Amazon Studios

The first trailer for Sex Education star Asa Butterfield's new movie Your Christmas or Mine 2 has arrived.

The follow-up to last year's festive hit movie sees Hubert (Butterfield) and Cora (Hayley Taylor) bringing their families together on a holiday to the Alps.

It's slightly awkward from the jump when Cora's dad Geoff (Line of Duty's Daniel Mays) mistakes Hubert's step-mother (30 Rock's Jane Krakowski) for his father's (The Crown's Alex Jennings) carer.

When Cora accidentally discovers Hubert is planning to propose for Christmas, the couple face some unexpected complications when a woman from Hubert's past arrives.

Along the way, there are hilarious mishaps, unexpected heartaches and one very brave little pig — all of which make for a memorable Christmas.

Also appearing in Your Christmas or Mine 2 will be Coronation Street's Angela Griffin as Kath, Emmerdale's Natalie Gumede as Kaye and Game of Thrones' David Bradley as Jack.

Comedian and screenwriter Tom Parry returns to write the sequel. His previous credits include writing on ITV sitcom The Job Lot and BBC Three's Great Movie Mistakes.

Returning director Jim O'Hanlon has also worked on Coronation Street, the acclaimed comedy series Catastrophe and Rafe Spall's Apple TV+ show Trying.

The sequel was filmed in London and also shot some scenes on location in Austria for the two families' visit to the Alps.

It has been an exciting year of festive releases for Asa Butterfield, as his recent horror film All Fun and Games — co-starring Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer and The Haunting of Bly Manor's Benjamin Evan Ainsworth — was released just in time for Halloween.

Your Christmas or Mine 2 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, December 8.

