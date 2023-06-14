WATCH: Trailer for ‘Quarterback’ docuseries featuring Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

On Wednesday, Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming docuseries “Quarterback,” which features Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and two other quarterbacks.

The series will provide an unprecedented look into the day-to-day life of Mahomes, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and now-Eagles QB Marcus Mariota. From the trials and tribulations on the field to the everyday grind off the field, the docuseries aims to give fans an idea of what it’s like to play quarterback in the NFL.

We get some interesting clips of Mahomes in the new trailer, including some never-before-seen video from his ankle injury in the AFC divisional round. There’s also his home life, with Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Mahomes making appearances, as well as behind-the-scenes looks into the film study and preparation that goes into a given week.

You can check out the trailer at the top of the page and you can watch “Quarterback” when it debuts on Netflix on Wednesday, July 12.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire