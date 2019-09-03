Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots is the greatest coach in NFL history. Nick Saban of Alabama is the greatest coach in college football history. These two men, despite thriving at different levels of football, forever will have their career linked, and HBO is exploring the great bond between them in a new documentary.

HBO released the trailer for "Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching" on Tuesday. Check it out in the video below:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Thirteen championships. Two legacies. One powerful friendship.



Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching premieres December 10 on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/paR7ZSaICa



— HBO Documentaries (@HBODocs) September 3, 2019

Saban was the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator from 1991 through 1994 under Belichick, who was the team's head coach. Saban went on to take several jobs in college football -- and a brief stint as Miami Dolphins head coach from 2005 through 2006 -- before landing at Alabama in 2007. The Crimson Tide have won five national championships in seven title game appearances since Saban took over.

The Patriots have had a similarly dominant run under Belichick. New England has won six titles in nine Super Bowl appearances since Belichick arrived in 2000.

In total, these historic coaches have won more than 10 championships, and HBO will take an in-depth look at their relationship when the documentary premieres Dec. 10.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device

Watch trailer for new HBO doc on coaching legends Bill Belichick, Nick Saban originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston