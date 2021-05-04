Watch the trailer for 'Flight 2021: An Offseason with the New York Jets'

2020 Jets logo on green helmet during game

It's been a very exciting offseason for the Jets so far. But now, Jets fans are going to have access to an offseason like never before.

On Monday night, the Jets released a trailer for Flight 2021: An Offseason with the New York Jets. The trailer features owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh, and offseason analysis from ESPN New York's Chris Canty and WFAN's Boomer Esiason.

Check out the trailer below.