Watch Trae Young flop to draw fifth foul on Luka Doncic

This would fall under the exaggeration part of the NBA flopping rule. Maybe egregious exaggeration is a better way to phrase it.

There was contact when Luka Doncic came up to defend Trae Young early in the third quarter on Sunday, but no more than there is on every NBA play. Young reacted like he was Neo dodging bullets in the Matrix.

This was called for Luka’s 5th foul pic.twitter.com/Jr2ca5ibxL — Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) February 7, 2022

Why do players flop? Because it works sometimes. Less so this season as referees have let more contact go under the guise of the new rule enforcement, but still, sometimes you get a crucial call. Like the fifth foul on Doncic early in the third.

Dallas still got the win 103-94 (the Mavericks have been winning with defense lately anyway). Doncic was limited to 28 minutes due to foul trouble and still had 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

